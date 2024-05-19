Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 201 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

