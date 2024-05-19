Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,595 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,324 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,965,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,787,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,696,859. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

