Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.17.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR
Insider Transactions at Ingredion
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Ingredion by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Ingredion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $122.18.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ingredion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.
About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ingredion
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.