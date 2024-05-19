Insider Buying: 360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Insider Purchases 4,837 Shares of Stock

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,668.70 ($16,336.89).
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Tony Pitt purchased 23,579 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.16 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of A$121,667.64 ($80,574.60).
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Tony Pitt acquired 6,151 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.07 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,185.57 ($20,652.70).
- On Friday, May 3rd, Tony Pitt purchased 18,849 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.15 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,072.35 ($64,286.32).
The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 107.69%.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
