Insider Buying: Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Buys £114,250.17 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) insider Philip Broadley purchased 18,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.95) per share, for a total transaction of £114,250.17 ($143,494.31).

LRE stock opened at GBX 630 ($7.91) on Friday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 525 ($6.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($8.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 610.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 1,523.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.36) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($9.92) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.42) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 792 ($9.95).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

