Insider Buying: Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Barman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,100.00.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

