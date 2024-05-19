Insider Selling: Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) CEO Sells $35,000.00 in Stock

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Concrete Pumping Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $368.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.17. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

