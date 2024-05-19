Insider Selling: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells $32,237.30 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50.

Middleby Trading Up 0.3 %

MIDD opened at $133.08 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Middleby by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Middleby by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Middleby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

