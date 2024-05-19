Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) SVP Sells $16,049.14 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) SVP Jason D. Arbuckle sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $16,049.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,359.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $44.96 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,113,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

