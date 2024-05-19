Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 2,530 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $15,230.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,676.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 12,343 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $69,491.09.

On Friday, May 10th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $67,458.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,524 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $102,690.64.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 45,420 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $227,100.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 35,313 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $178,330.65.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,998.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $38,626.27.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $195,089.58.

On Friday, March 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $147,612.93.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 1stdibs.Com

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.