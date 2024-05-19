InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

