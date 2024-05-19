Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Integra Resources Trading Up 8.7 %

Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$99.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$1.70.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

