International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $355,348 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in International Paper by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

