International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Trimmed by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,984 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $144,509,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,615,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,246,000 after buying an additional 151,084 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 35.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after buying an additional 777,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. 3,675,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,457,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

