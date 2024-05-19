Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,475.20

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,475.20 ($56.21) and traded as high as GBX 4,954 ($62.22). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,954 ($62.22), with a volume of 191,461 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRK. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($61.54) to GBX 5,400 ($67.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.36) target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,959.17 ($62.29).

The company has a market cap of £7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,707.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,924.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,479.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,120.22%.

In related news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden acquired 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,032 ($63.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,204.82). 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

