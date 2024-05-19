Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Brown Advisory Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 3.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,217,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $661.18. 774,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

