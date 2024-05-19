Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.82. 720,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total transaction of $615,485.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $114,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.