Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.31. 2,811 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF ( BATS:SATO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 6.88% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

