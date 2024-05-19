Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on May 19th, 2024

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATOGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.31. 2,811 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 6.88% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.