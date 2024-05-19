Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.31. 2,811 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF
About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF
The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.