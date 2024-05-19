Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.11

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.11 and traded as high as $66.38. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 19,239 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0847 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ( NYSEARCA:FXA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.