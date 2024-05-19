Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.11

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.11 and traded as high as $66.38. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 19,239 shares traded.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0847 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.
