Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,897 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 657,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after acquiring an additional 233,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,597. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

