Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $409.69

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 409.69 ($5.15) and traded as high as GBX 419 ($5.26). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 419 ($5.26), with a volume of 129,164 shares.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 409.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 413.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile

In other news, insider Mike Prentis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £16,440 ($20,648.08). Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

