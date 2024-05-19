Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $409.69

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 409.69 ($5.15) and traded as high as GBX 419 ($5.26). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 419 ($5.26), with a volume of 129,164 shares.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 409.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 413.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.67 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
