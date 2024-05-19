Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.04

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and traded as high as $61.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 12,757 shares changing hands.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $270.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

