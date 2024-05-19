Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of XSHD stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
