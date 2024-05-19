Investors Purchase High Volume of Alibaba Group Call Options (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 544,599 call options on the company. This is an increase of 129% compared to the typical volume of 238,330 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $329,367,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $151,726,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

