Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

