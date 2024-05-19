iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 818,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,094,000 after purchasing an additional 271,866 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,745,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 51,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,066. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

