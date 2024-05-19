iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Trimmed by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 400,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
