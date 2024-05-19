iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $95,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.68. The stock had a trading volume of 204,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.