iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.13. 4,234,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $534.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $517.07 and a 200 day moving average of $491.40. The stock has a market cap of $459.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

