iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. The company has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $517.07 and a 200-day moving average of $491.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $534.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

