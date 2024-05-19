iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 140,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 802,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. 1,709,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.