iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 140,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 802,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. 1,709,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.32.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
