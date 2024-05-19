iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.16 and last traded at $39.19. 2,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (XJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US small-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJR was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

