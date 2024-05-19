iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after buying an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. 563,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,443. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

