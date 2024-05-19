iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 563,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,443. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

