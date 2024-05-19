iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.87. 1,087,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $248.82 and a one year high of $345.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

