iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is AMG National Trust Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,586 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $176,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.08. 35,219,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.