iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $86.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

