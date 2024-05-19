iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $86.29. 1,349,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

