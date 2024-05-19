iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $117.71 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

