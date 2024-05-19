iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

