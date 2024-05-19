iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,476,955 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

