Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE ISDR opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.88. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,905.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,905.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 78,832 shares of company stock worth $838,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

