JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Down 2.9%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.39. 259,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 265,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

JanOne Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

