JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a £213 ($267.52) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($215.45) to £175.89 ($220.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.51) to £186 ($233.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £192.47 ($241.74).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £162.15 ($203.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,942.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £149.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £120.20 ($150.97) and a 12-month high of £179.80 ($225.82).

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of £157.85 ($198.25), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,299,737.25). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

