JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $104.70

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.70 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 108.37 ($1.36). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 107.80 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,555,730 shares traded.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.71. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5,390.00 and a beta of 0.66.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
