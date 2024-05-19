Keller Group (LON:KLR) PT Raised to GBX 1,500

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,500 ($18.84) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keller Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £983.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,084.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 928.97. Keller Group has a 52-week low of GBX 649.60 ($8.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,388 ($17.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 31.30 ($0.39) dividend. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,719.01%.

Insider Activity

About Keller Group

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.64), for a total value of £108,476.98 ($136,243.38). 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.