Keller Group (LON:KLR) PT Raised to GBX 1,500

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,500 ($18.84) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Keller Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £983.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,084.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 928.97. Keller Group has a 52-week low of GBX 649.60 ($8.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,388 ($17.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Keller Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 31.30 ($0.39) dividend. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,719.01%.
Insider Activity
About Keller Group
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keller Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.