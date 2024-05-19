Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Kemper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 515,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 414.0% in the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 342,519 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $342,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

