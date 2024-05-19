Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Position Raised by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after buying an additional 5,574,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,071,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,622,140. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

