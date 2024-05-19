Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. CIBC upped their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.17.

TSE:KEY opened at C$36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.94. The stock has a market cap of C$8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.42.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9336235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

