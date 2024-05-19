KickToken Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $8.90 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,942.57 or 1.00074357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011794 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006664 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01886818 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.